Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Incident near Franklin CTrain station sends man to hospital: Calgary police

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating an incident that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Police said an officer conducting patrols in the parking lot of the CTrain station on Radcliffe Drive Southeast found a man in medical distress around 10:15 p.m. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating an incident that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Police said an officer conducting patrols in the parking lot of the CTrain station on Radcliffe Drive Southeast found a man in medical distress around 10:15 p.m.

The man remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said a medical examination of the man led them to believe the circumstances that led to his current condition are suspicious.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Calgary Police Service is now looking to speak with anyone who may have been near the south side of Memorial Drive near the spiral staircase at the Franklin CTrain station between 9:10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting around Calgary CTrain stations'
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting around Calgary CTrain stations
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices