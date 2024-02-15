Incident near Franklin CTrain station sends man to hospital: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an incident that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Police said an officer conducting patrols in the parking lot of the CTrain station on Radcliffe Drive Southeast found a man in medical distress around 10:15 p.m.

The man remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said a medical examination of the man led them to believe the circumstances that led to his current condition are suspicious.

The Calgary Police Service is now looking to speak with anyone who may have been near the south side of Memorial Drive near the spiral staircase at the Franklin CTrain station between 9:10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

