Crime

Calgary police make arrest in connection with CTrain stabbing

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
File photo of a CTrain in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
File photo of a CTrain in downtown Calgary. File / Global News
One man has been charged following a stabbing on a crowded CTrain last month.

Calgary police said the incident took place at around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023, when officers were called for reports of a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds while on the commuter train in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue S.W.

Investigators believed the suspect approached the victim while “aggressively gesturing and threatening” the victim, who was then stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Police said the two did not know each other.

A month-long investigation including Calgary Transit peace officers and CCTV images led to the arrest of the suspect on Jan. 24.

Kevin Jhoan Botina, 22, of Calgary was charged with aggravated assault and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank our Calgary Transit partners for their assistance throughout a challenging and dynamic situation,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a statement.

“We are committed to addressing safety concerns by working with our partners at Calgary Transit and Calgary Community Standards to ensure public spaces remain safe and accessible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Outreach, police station recommended to improve safety in Downtown Calgary
