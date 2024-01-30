Calgary police make arrest in connection with CTrain stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been charged following a stabbing on a crowded CTrain last month.

Calgary police said the incident took place at around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023, when officers were called for reports of a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds while on the commuter train in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue S.W.

Investigators believed the suspect approached the victim while “aggressively gesturing and threatening” the victim, who was then stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Police said the two did not know each other.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A month-long investigation including Calgary Transit peace officers and CCTV images led to the arrest of the suspect on Jan. 24.

Kevin Jhoan Botina, 22, of Calgary was charged with aggravated assault and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to thank our Calgary Transit partners for their assistance throughout a challenging and dynamic situation,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a statement.

“We are committed to addressing safety concerns by working with our partners at Calgary Transit and Calgary Community Standards to ensure public spaces remain safe and accessible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.