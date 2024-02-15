Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Responses filed to B.C. female cops’ proposed harassment, discrimination class-action suit

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 10:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police officers begin class action process for systemic gender-based harassment and discrimination'
Police officers begin class action process for systemic gender-based harassment and discrimination
All defendants have now filed their responses in court to a proposed class action lawsuit filed by six female police officers who allege gender-based mistreatment. Catherine Urquhart reports – Oct 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Last October, six female police officers in B.C. filed a proposed class-action lawsuit for discrimination and harassment based on gender.

Their suit names 13 cities with municipal police agencies along with the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and B.C.’s solicitor general and public safety minister.

Now those defendants have filed statements of defense.

Click to play video: 'Retired VPD officer throws her support behind class-action lawsuit'
Retired VPD officer throws her support behind class-action lawsuit

The statements of defense are all very similar. In each one of them, the allegations are denied and there are jurisdictional challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

“I mean we’re disappointed, but we’re not surprised,” former Delta police officer Helen Irvine told Global News.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“These are the responses that we were expecting to get. those that have denied the discrimination are relying on technical defenses.”

Nicole Chang, a lawyer who is not involved in the lawsuit but has handled other proposed class actions, told Global News there will be challenges.

The cases can take years to resolve, and collecting evidence can be cumbersome, she said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Show of solidarity for female officers at centre of proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit'
Show of solidarity for female officers at centre of proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit

“From going to these different entities, gathering up the records, the emails exchanged any sort of communication, to finding the relevant witnesses, people who were there at that time — often people may have left their employment, passed away or just simply cannot find them,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for the female officers must respond to the legal filings by the end of the month.

A decision on certification of the proposed class action lawsuit isn’t expected for several months.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices