Frozen truck leads Manitoba RCMP to fentanyl arrests

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve arrested a Portage la Prairie man wanted on multiple warrants after they found him inside a truck that was stuck in a frozen ditch.

Police were called to the junction of Road 22 West and the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Portage la Prairie around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, where they say they found a truck frozen to the ground.

When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, and determined that the driver was wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as failure to comply. Among his release conditions were prohibitions against possessing or using any illegal drugs.

A 42-year-old has been charged with possessing a controlled substance and failing to comply with a release order A second man, 49, from Winnipeg, was also arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance.

Two other passengers, 21 and 39, were released without charge, police said.