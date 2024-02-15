Menu

Politics

Legal experts voice concerns about Alberta’s plans for transgender youth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I hope it doesn’t come to that’: Premier Smith on notwithstanding clause option for new trans policies'
‘I hope it doesn’t come to that’: Premier Smith on notwithstanding clause option for new trans policies
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 4, 2024) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a suite of new policy proposals aimed at gender identity and transgender youth, triggering political shockwaves across Canada. – Feb 4, 2024
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.

The open letter is from staff at the University of Alberta and University of Calgary law schools.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said the fall sitting of the legislature would bring new rules, including restrictions on youth changing their names or pronouns at school, as well as on hormone treatment and surgery for gender affirmation.

The province would also clamp down on transgender female athletes competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

The legal experts say the changes violate the Charter rights of transgender youth.

The policies have also spurred protests – both at the grassroots level and from groups such as the Alberta Medical Association.

Click to play video: 'AB students protest proposed gender identity policies'
AB students protest proposed gender identity policies
© 2024 The Canadian Press

