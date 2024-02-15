Man allegedly impersonates police in sexual assault case involving teen victim

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are searching a man who is believed to have impersonated an officer in a case of sexual assault of a teenager last November.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect in the incident, which occurred on the grounds of a building construction site in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Nov. 25.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèverfiles said the man allegedly approached two teenage boys while wearing a bulletproof vest with the word ‘police’ across his chest.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Chèverfiles says according to the victims, the suspect was acting as if he were a security guard for the site.

Police say the suspect held the boys against their will and committed sexual acts on one of them before they managed to escape.

Police would not reveal the exact ages of the teens.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are looking for a bearded man in his 40s who speaks English and likely smokes cigarettes.

A command post is being set up on the corner of L’Assomption Boulevard and Pierre du Coubertin Avenue Thursday.

Investigators will be on site between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the anonymous info-crime line at 514-393-1133.