Hamilton Ticats all-time great Simoni Lawrence announces retirement

Hamilton Tiger-Cats legend and fan favourite Simoni Lawrence is hanging it up after 11 seasons with the Canadian Football League.

A statistical leader in multiple categories for the franchise and community ambassador, having participated in over 500 individual events, the 35-year-old Lawrence will confirm his decision at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania native appeared in 169 games in Canada, including 154 with the Tiger-Cats.

He holds franchise records for total tackles (734), defensive tackles (727) and single-game tackles (17).

His 742 career defensive tackles ranks 10th in CFL history.

Lawrence is a three-time CFL All-Star (2015, ’19, ’21), a five-time CFL East Division All-Star (2014-16, ’19, ’21) and was named the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times (2015, ’19, ’21).

“Simoni embodies what it means to be a Hamilton Tiger-Cat. He was a fierce competitor in practice and on game days who will surely be remembered as one of the all-time greats.” Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats said in a statement Thursday morning.

More to come…