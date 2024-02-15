Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Ticats all-time great Simoni Lawrence announces retirement

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton Tiger-Cats legend and fan favourite Simoni Lawrence is hanging it up after 11 seasons with the Canadian Football League.

A statistical leader in multiple categories for the franchise and community ambassador, having participated in over 500 individual events, the 35-year-old Lawrence will confirm his decision at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania native appeared in 169 games in Canada, including 154 with the Tiger-Cats.

He holds franchise records for total tackles (734), defensive tackles (727) and single-game tackles (17).

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

His 742 career defensive tackles ranks 10th in CFL history.

Lawrence is a three-time CFL All-Star (2015, ’19, ’21), a five-time CFL East Division All-Star (2014-16, ’19, ’21) and was named the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times (2015, ’19, ’21).

Story continues below advertisement

“Simoni embodies what it means to be a Hamilton Tiger-Cat. He was a fierce competitor in practice and on game days who will surely be remembered as one of the all-time greats.” Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats said in a statement Thursday morning.

Trending Now

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices