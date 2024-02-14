Menu

Crime

Kitchener man, 40, charged in connection with recent shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser.
A man from Kitchener is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the downtown area of the city earlier this month, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police were called to a business on King Street near Onward Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 1 after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Police say officers found multiple bullet-holes in the front of a business.

There was no one in the building when the incident occurred and there were no injuries reported to police.

On Wednesday morning, police say officers conducted raids at a home and a business in Kitchener as a result of their investigation.

Police say they seized two guns, five magazines and ammunition during the searches.

They also arrested a 40-year-old man from Kitchener. He is facing a lengthy list of firearm and mischief charges in connection with the case.

