Kitchener man, 40, charged in connection with recent shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Kitchener is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the downtown area of the city earlier this month, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police were called to a business on King Street near Onward Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 1 after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say officers found multiple bullet-holes in the front of a business.

There was no one in the building when the incident occurred and there were no injuries reported to police.

On Wednesday morning, police say officers conducted raids at a home and a business in Kitchener as a result of their investigation.

Police say they seized two guns, five magazines and ammunition during the searches.

They also arrested a 40-year-old man from Kitchener. He is facing a lengthy list of firearm and mischief charges in connection with the case.