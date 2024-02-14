Kitchener man, 40, charged in connection with recent shooting

A man from Kitchener is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the downtown area of the city earlier this month, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police were called to a business on King Street near Onward Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 1 after someone reported hearing gunshots.
Police say officers found multiple bullet-holes in the front of a business.
There was no one in the building when the incident occurred and there were no injuries reported to police.
On Wednesday morning, police say officers conducted raids at a home and a business in Kitchener as a result of their investigation.
Police say they seized two guns, five magazines and ammunition during the searches.
They also arrested a 40-year-old man from Kitchener. He is facing a lengthy list of firearm and mischief charges in connection with the case.
- ‘They should be named’: Ontario family speaks after mother, baby murdered in home
- Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid after incident at Halifax-area school
- ‘Priceless’ photo signed by Jean Béliveau stolen at Quebec peewee hockey tournament
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns hate-motivated graffiti at Cambridge, Ont. mosque
Comments