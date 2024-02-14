Menu

Crime

‘Priceless’ photo signed by Jean Béliveau stolen at Quebec peewee hockey tournament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Public has chance to buy a piece of hockey greatness
Related: Former Montreal Canadiens legend Jean-Beliveau's memorabilia is being auctioned off. Items such jerseys, Stanley Cup rings and skates are all up for grabs, with proceeds going directly to Beliveau's family. Global's Kwabena Oduro has more. – Feb 4, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec City police are investigating after a cherished photo signed by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau was reported stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum.

Tournament director Patrick Dom says the theft occurred Sunday evening as hockey matches were underway at the Videotron Centre.

Dom says the more than 60-year-old photo of Béliveau taking part in an event at the tournament’s inauguration is a “priceless” part of the museum of memorabilia owned and operated by a longtime volunteer.

Pandemic sparks memorabilia industry boom

The pop-up gallery in the Videotron Centre is a fixture of the annual competition, displaying dozens of photos, sculptures and relics of notable players.

Story continues below advertisement

Béliveau, who died in 2014, played for the Montreal Canadiens between 1950 and 1971, winning 10 Stanley Cups before joining the team’s management as executive vice-president.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Tournament management is asking anyone with knowledge of the photo’s whereabouts to contact them or local police.

‘Smashed and robbed’: Former NHL enforcer posts video of his collectables store getting broken into
© 2024 The Canadian Press

