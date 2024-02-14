Sewage spill into Winnipeg’s Red River caused by significant pipe leak, city email reads

Millions of litres of sewage are seeping into the Red River in Winnipeg following what the city says is a significant pipe leak.

In an email to Global News, the City of Winnipeg said an estimated 156.8 million litres of sewage is spilling in by the Fort Garry Bridge. The leak began on Feb. 7.

The city noted that the leak is related to a previous incident in November last year, after an inspection of two river crossing pipes in the area found a pipe leak under the river. The pipe was taken out of service while another pipe in the location was found to be in poor condition. The city said that at the time it was thought the pipe could handle the flow across the river.

A plan for a bypass system occurred after the first pipe failed, said the city, with hope of taking the two pipes out of service. Work on building the system across the Fort Garry Bridge is said to have begun on Feb. 5, but the second pipe failed soon after, noted the city.

“We expect to put the bypass system into service over the next few days, at which time the sewage leak will stop and all traffic lanes should reopen,” read part of the city’s email. “We conduct regular inspections to detect leaks and assess pipe conditions and have a replacement program in place.”

On their website, detailing several reports of the sewage spill, the city noted that the leaking pipe is continuing to pass some of its flow from the D’Arcy Pumping Stiation for treatment. Any remainder flow is being discharged into the Red River.