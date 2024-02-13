One dead, one sent to hospital in head-on collision on Highway 97 near Kamloops

One person is dead following a collision on Highway 97 southeast of Kamloops on Monday evening.
Cpl. Melissa Jongema with B.C. Highway Patrol confirmed to CFJC Today that two commercial vehicles collided head-on on Highway 97 in the Monte Creek and Lake area, between Barnhartvale Road and Hanna Road, resulting in one fatality.
B.C. Emergency Health Services also told CFJC Today five ambulances responded to the scene after receiving a call on Monday at 5:46 p.m.
Paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites says paramedics cared for one patient who was sent to hospital.
The collision halted traffic on the stretch of Highway 97 until 5:30 a.m., Tuesday.
The B.C. Highway Patrol detachment in Kamloops is investigating the collision.
