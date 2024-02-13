Eastern Ontario lake tragedy highlights importance of ice safety checks

In a sad conclusion to a search effort that gripped the region, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Monday night the recovery of the bodies of two individuals who fell through the ice of Charleston Lake, located northeast of Kingston, this past Sunday.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded when three hikers from the Toronto area ventured onto the ice and subsequently fell through its fragile surface. While one of the individuals managed to self-rescue, the other two were not as fortunate, ultimately losing their lives to the icy waters below.

This harrowing event has prompted law enforcement to issue a stern warning to the public regarding the perils of unsafe ice conditions. Factors such as open water near the shore, visible cracks on the ice and conspicuous signs of instability, such as the presence of pylons arranged in a circle, underscore the inherent dangers posed by venturing onto frozen bodies of water.

Const. Joey Mason, who participated in the extensive search efforts spanning nearly two days, emphasized the unpredictable nature of ice conditions, stressing that no ice is ever entirely safe.

“It’s a nice pale grey; that means that it’s much thinner,” Constable Mason cautioned. “You’re looking for that deeper blue, darker black colour of ice; that usually indicates that it’s a thicker ice.”

Residents corroborated the assertion that ice conditions on lakes with numerous bays and inlets, such as Charleston Lake, can vary dramatically from one area to another, making it crucial for individuals to exercise caution and diligence when traversing frozen surfaces.

“A lot of spots on the lake, there’s currents, so you never get very much ice. You know, it’s going through some of the gaps between the islands,” Charleston resident, Ray Heffernan, remarked,

“A swampy area, with the composting of the weeds and mud, it lets off warmer gas, so the ice is always thinner near the edge,” bait shop owner Corey Mattice said.

Mattice is known for his familiarity with the lake’s nuances and stresses the importance of regularly assessing ice conditions before venturing onto the frozen expanse.

“I still do it, pretty much every time I go out. We check ice conditions before and sometimes on the way back. It can change from hour to hour,” Mattice affirmed.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast may offer a reprieve in terms of ice conditions over the next week, with daytime temperatures remaining below freezing and overnight lows dipping into double digits.

However, authorities caution that ice thickness remains a critical factor in ensuring safety despite favourable conditions.

Police advise that ice should be at least 20 cm or eight inches thick to support the weight of an adult.

However, given the recent fluctuations between freeze and thaw cycles, there’s no guarantee that the ice will attain such thickness again this winter.

As the community grapples with this tragic loss, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of winter terrain and the importance of exercising vigilance when navigating frozen landscapes.