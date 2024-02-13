Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Eastern Ontario lake tragedy highlights importance of ice safety checks

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 5:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Eastern Ontario lake tragedy highlights importance of ice safety checks'
Eastern Ontario lake tragedy highlights importance of ice safety checks
WATCH: Tragedy strikes on an Ontario lake as two hikers fall through thin ice, emphasizing the critical need for cautious ice assessment in winter activities.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a sad conclusion to a search effort that gripped the region, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Monday night the recovery of the bodies of two individuals who fell through the ice of Charleston Lake, located northeast of Kingston, this past Sunday.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded when three hikers from the Toronto area ventured onto the ice and subsequently fell through its fragile surface. While one of the individuals managed to self-rescue, the other two were not as fortunate, ultimately losing their lives to the icy waters below.

This harrowing event has prompted law enforcement to issue a stern warning to the public regarding the perils of unsafe ice conditions. Factors such as open water near the shore, visible cracks on the ice and conspicuous signs of instability, such as the presence of pylons arranged in a circle, underscore the inherent dangers posed by venturing onto frozen bodies of water.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Joey Mason, who participated in the extensive search efforts spanning nearly two days, emphasized the unpredictable nature of ice conditions, stressing that no ice is ever entirely safe.

“It’s a nice pale grey; that means that it’s much thinner,” Constable Mason cautioned. “You’re looking for that deeper blue, darker black colour of ice; that usually indicates that it’s a thicker ice.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Residents corroborated the assertion that ice conditions on lakes with numerous bays and inlets, such as Charleston Lake, can vary dramatically from one area to another, making it crucial for individuals to exercise caution and diligence when traversing frozen surfaces.

Click to play video: 'Ontario set to introduce new legislation, including carbon tax and licence plate changes'
Ontario set to introduce new legislation, including carbon tax and licence plate changes

“A lot of spots on the lake, there’s currents, so you never get very much ice. You know, it’s going through some of the gaps between the islands,” Charleston resident, Ray Heffernan, remarked,

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“A swampy area, with the composting of the weeds and mud, it lets off warmer gas, so the ice is always thinner near the edge,” bait shop owner Corey Mattice said.

Mattice is known for his familiarity with the lake’s nuances and stresses the importance of regularly assessing ice conditions before venturing onto the frozen expanse.

“I still do it, pretty much every time I go out. We check ice conditions before and sometimes on the way back. It can change from hour to hour,” Mattice affirmed.

More on Canada

Looking ahead, the weather forecast may offer a reprieve in terms of ice conditions over the next week, with daytime temperatures remaining below freezing and overnight lows dipping into double digits.

However, authorities caution that ice thickness remains a critical factor in ensuring safety despite favourable conditions.

Police advise that ice should be at least 20 cm or eight inches thick to support the weight of an adult.

However, given the recent fluctuations between freeze and thaw cycles, there’s no guarantee that the ice will attain such thickness again this winter.

As the community grapples with this tragic loss, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of winter terrain and the importance of exercising vigilance when navigating frozen landscapes.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

AdChoices