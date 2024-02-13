‘The Golden Bachelorette’ is a go, but who will they pick as leading lady?

Hot off the heels of the wildly successful The Golden Bachelor premiere season, ABC has announced they’re wading back into the senior dating pool, sharing that audiences can expect a season of The Golden Bachelorette later this year.

The greenlighted spinoff was announced over the weekend, paving the way for what’s sure to be an inspiring female-fronted season of the historic seniors dating show.

The Golden Bachelorette will follow The Golden Bachelor, which saw 72-year-old grandpa Gerry Turner find “his person” in contestant Theresa Nist — which culminated in a live-televised Golden Wedding earlier this year.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

“This all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years,” the release said of the upcoming spinoff.

The highly anticipated show is set to premiere in the fall and more details, including casting updates, will be revealed at a later date.

And while the show’s leading lady has yet to be announced, there’s no shortage of lovely and inspiring women to choose from. Viewers of The Golden Bachelor were suitably impressed by the contestants looking for love with Gerry, and often remarked at how refreshing it was to see the Bachelor spinoff mostly stripped of the drama and toxicity that often bubbles up among the younger casts of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

With that in mind, here are some of the frontrunners (and Gerry’s exes) that would make strong contenders for a matchmaking do-over.

Leslie Fhima

Leslie Fhima

The 65-year-old Minneapolis personal fitness trainer and Golden Bachelor runner-up is probably one of the strongest contenders to be cast as leading lady of The Golden Bachelorette. She said that Gerry broke her heart after he told her she was The One in the fantasy suite portion of the show and then pulled a 180 just days later.

However, in a post-breakup Instagram caption she remained optimistic, writing: “This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead.”

Leslie, one of the younger cast members, is a spitfire: Full of charisma and energy, not afraid to be vulnerable and it seems like she knows exactly what she’s looking for when it comes to love.

Joan Vassos

Joan Vassos

After last season, plenty of Bachelor Nation fans are rooting for this 61-year-old private school administration from Maryland to be the Golden Bachelorette. The blonde beauty impressed Gerry with a recital of a hilarious and sweet original poem, titled I Just Hope I Don’t Vomit on Your Shoes, during a talent show on The Golden Bachelor and seemed to be a kind and supportive friend to the other women on the show.

Heartbreakingly, and despite what appeared to be a very strong connection with Gerry, she self-eliminated after just a few episodes, saying she had to go home to help her daughter with her newborn baby. The abrupt (and tearful) exit had Bachelor Nation crying, “Justice for Joan!”

Faith Martin

Faith Martin

This lovely 60-year-old is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. By day she’s a high school teacher and radio host, but also loves to sing, play guitar and ride horses. Plenty of fans were shocked when Gerry sent her home in third place, as many thought she would go on to get engaged.

Despite not receiving Gerry’s final rose, she went on to shower her former boyfriend and his fiancé with support in the weeks leading up to their wedding, proving she’s a true girl’s girl and a fan of true love. She has also said she’d be open to starring on The Golden Bachelorette.

Ellen Goltzer

Ellen Goltzer

Oh, Ellen! Everyone’s favourite pickleball addict from last season had one of the most heartbreaking departures from the show. She was falling deeply in love and there was an obvious connection with Gerry, but he ultimately turned her down.

The retired teacher charmed audiences with her talent — “teaching sex education to middle school students” — and made a big impression when she exited the first-night limo, yelling “Roberta, we made it!” She later revealing that her best friend, Roberta, had been diagnosed with incurable cancer and convinced her to come on the show.

Post-show, she proved to be a supportive friend, attending The Golden Wedding and cheering on her ex-boyfriend and his new wife.

Susan Noles

Susan Noles

Few people on the inaugural season were quite as entertaining as Susan, 66, who claimed her status as a fan favourite for her willingness to style her fellow castmates’ hair, her obsession with meatballs and, later, when she knocked it out of the park as officiant at Gerry and Theresa’s wedding.

The Kris Jenner-lookalike’s journey to find love with Gerry didn’t work out but her reputation as a good-time gal with a big heart has secured her a starring role in the hearts of fans. Most recently, she was invited to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week, proving it’s never too late to follow your dreams.