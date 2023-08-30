Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘The Golden Bachelor’: Meet the ladies looking for love on the 1st-ever season

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 5:32 pm
A few of the laides vying for Gerry Turner's heart in the first season the 'The Golden Bachelor.' View image in full screen
A few of the laides vying for Gerry Turner's heart in the first season the 'The Golden Bachelor.'. ABC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s time to meet your Golden gals, Bachelor Nation!

The list of ladies who will compete for the heart of the first ever Golden Bachelor has been released, giving fans a glimpse of the classy cast before the show begins airing later this month.

These ladies look to be a fun bunch and – thank goodness – an age-appropriate group to date 72-year-old Gerry Turner. The youngest of the group is 60 and the oldest is 75.

This week, ABC dropped a teaser where fans could catch glimpses of some of the women hoping to receive Turner’s final rose.

There’s no shortage of gorgeous greys and laugh lines on these ladies, who all appear to be aging just as well as the show’s first leading man.

Story continues below advertisement

ABC has been teasing the possibility of a seniors-only franchise of The Bachelor for more than three years. In 2020 it began soliciting applications from “seniors looking for love,” but it was only this May that it was announced the series would finally come to fruition.

According to his bio, Turner is a retired restaurateur who married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Sadly, she died in 2017 after a sudden illness.

“I have her picture on a dresser in my closet…. For a while, it was like I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be OK (with me moving on),” he told Good Morning America last month. “But we always told each other, when one of us goes we’d want the other one to be happy. She’s up there rooting (for me).”

Turner says he’s looking for an energetic partner with whom he can enjoy activities like pickleball and golf.

So, which of these ladies will be lucky enough to receive Turner’s final rose? Let’s meet the cast.

Theresa

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 69
Hometown: Shrewsbury, New Jersey
Occupation: Financial services professional

Sylvia

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 64
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Public affairs consultant

Susan

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 66
Hometown: Aston, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Wedding officiant

Sandra

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor.
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 75
Hometown: Doraville, Georgia
Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Renee

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 67
Hometown: Middleton, Wisconsin
Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Peggy

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 66
Hometown: East Haven, Connecticut
Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Patty

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor.
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 70
Hometown: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Pamela

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor.
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 75
Hometown: Aurora, Illinois
Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Natascha

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60
Hometown: New York City
Occupation: Pro-aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Nancy

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60
Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

More on Entertainment

Marina

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Educator

Maria

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor.
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60
Hometown: Teaneck, New Jersey
Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Leslie

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 64
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Trending Now

Kathy

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 70
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Joan

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60
Hometown: Rockland, Maryland
Occupation: Private School Administrator

Jeanie

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 65
Hometown: Retired Project Manager
Occupation: Estill Springs, Tennessee

Faith

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60
Hometown: High School Teacher
Occupation: Benton City, Washington

Ellen

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor.
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 71
Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida
Occupation: Retired Teacher

Edith

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60
Hometown: Downey, California
Occupation: Retired Realtor

Christina

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 73
Hometown: Sierra Madre, California
Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

April

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor.
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 65
Hometown: Port St. Lucie, Florida
Occupation: Therapist

Anna

A contestant on The Golden Bachelor. View image in full screen
ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 61
Hometown: Summit, New Jersey
Occupation: Retired Nutritionist

The Golden Bachelor premiers Sept. 28 on ABC.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Winners talk ‘dumpster fire’ Season 2, most surprising moments'
‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Winners talk ‘dumpster fire’ Season 2, most surprising moments
Reality TelevisionBachelor Nationgerry turnergerry turner golden bachelorthe golden bachelor1st ever golden bachelorgolden bachelor castladies of the golden bachelorthe golden bachelor contestantswho does gerry turner choosewomen of the golden bachelor
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices