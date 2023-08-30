‘The Golden Bachelor’: Meet the ladies looking for love on the 1st-ever season

It’s time to meet your Golden gals, Bachelor Nation!
The list of ladies who will compete for the heart of the first ever Golden Bachelor has been released, giving fans a glimpse of the classy cast before the show begins airing later this month.
These ladies look to be a fun bunch and – thank goodness – an age-appropriate group to date 72-year-old Gerry Turner. The youngest of the group is 60 and the oldest is 75.
This week, ABC dropped a teaser where fans could catch glimpses of some of the women hoping to receive Turner’s final rose.
There’s no shortage of gorgeous greys and laugh lines on these ladies, who all appear to be aging just as well as the show’s first leading man.
ABC has been teasing the possibility of a seniors-only franchise of The Bachelor for more than three years. In 2020 it began soliciting applications from “seniors looking for love,” but it was only this May that it was announced the series would finally come to fruition.
According to his bio, Turner is a retired restaurateur who married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Sadly, she died in 2017 after a sudden illness.
“I have her picture on a dresser in my closet…. For a while, it was like I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be OK (with me moving on),” he told Good Morning America last month. “But we always told each other, when one of us goes we’d want the other one to be happy. She’s up there rooting (for me).”
Turner says he’s looking for an energetic partner with whom he can enjoy activities like pickleball and golf.
So, which of these ladies will be lucky enough to receive Turner’s final rose? Let’s meet the cast.
Theresa
Age: 69
Hometown: Shrewsbury, New Jersey
Occupation: Financial services professional
Sylvia
Age: 64
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Public affairs consultant
Susan
Age: 66
Hometown: Aston, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Wedding officiant
Sandra
Age: 75
Hometown: Doraville, Georgia
Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant
Renee
Age: 67
Hometown: Middleton, Wisconsin
Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader
Peggy
Age: 66
Hometown: East Haven, Connecticut
Occupation: Dental Hygienist
Patty
Age: 70
Hometown: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional
Pamela
Age: 75
Hometown: Aurora, Illinois
Occupation: Retired Salon Owner
Natascha
Age: 60
Hometown: New York City
Occupation: Pro-aging Coach and Midlife Speaker
Nancy
Age: 60
Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
Occupation: Retired Interior Designer
Marina
Age: 60
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Educator
Maria
Age: 60
Hometown: Teaneck, New Jersey
Occupation: Health and Wellness Director
Leslie
Age: 64
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Occupation: Fitness Instructor
Kathy
Age: 70
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant
Joan
Age: 60
Hometown: Rockland, Maryland
Occupation: Private School Administrator
Jeanie
Age: 65
Hometown: Retired Project Manager
Occupation: Estill Springs, Tennessee
Faith
Age: 60
Hometown: High School Teacher
Occupation: Benton City, Washington
Ellen
Age: 71
Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida
Occupation: Retired Teacher
Edith
Age: 60
Hometown: Downey, California
Occupation: Retired Realtor
Christina
Age: 73
Hometown: Sierra Madre, California
Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager
April
Age: 65
Hometown: Port St. Lucie, Florida
Occupation: Therapist
Anna
Age: 61
Hometown: Summit, New Jersey
Occupation: Retired Nutritionist
The Golden Bachelor premiers Sept. 28 on ABC.
Comments