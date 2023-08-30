‘The Golden Bachelor’: Meet the ladies looking for love on the 1st-ever season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to meet your Golden gals, Bachelor Nation!

The list of ladies who will compete for the heart of the first ever Golden Bachelor has been released, giving fans a glimpse of the classy cast before the show begins airing later this month.

These ladies look to be a fun bunch and – thank goodness – an age-appropriate group to date 72-year-old Gerry Turner. The youngest of the group is 60 and the oldest is 75.

This week, ABC dropped a teaser where fans could catch glimpses of some of the women hoping to receive Turner’s final rose.

There’s no shortage of gorgeous greys and laugh lines on these ladies, who all appear to be aging just as well as the show’s first leading man.

ABC has been teasing the possibility of a seniors-only franchise of The Bachelor for more than three years. In 2020 it began soliciting applications from “seniors looking for love,” but it was only this May that it was announced the series would finally come to fruition.

According to his bio, Turner is a retired restaurateur who married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Sadly, she died in 2017 after a sudden illness.

“I have her picture on a dresser in my closet…. For a while, it was like I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be OK (with me moving on),” he told Good Morning America last month. “But we always told each other, when one of us goes we’d want the other one to be happy. She’s up there rooting (for me).”

Turner says he’s looking for an energetic partner with whom he can enjoy activities like pickleball and golf.

So, which of these ladies will be lucky enough to receive Turner’s final rose? Let’s meet the cast.

Theresa

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 69

Hometown: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

Occupation: Financial services professional

Sylvia

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 64

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Public affairs consultant

Susan

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 66

Hometown: Aston, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Wedding officiant

Sandra

ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 75

Hometown: Doraville, Georgia

Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Renee

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 67

Hometown: Middleton, Wisconsin

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Peggy

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 66

Hometown: East Haven, Connecticut

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Patty

ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 70

Hometown: Durham, North Carolina

Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Pamela

ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 75

Hometown: Aurora, Illinois

Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Natascha

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60

Hometown: New York City

Occupation: Pro-aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Nancy

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60

Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia

Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

Marina

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Educator

Maria

ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60

Hometown: Teaneck, New Jersey

Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Leslie

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 64

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Kathy

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 70

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Joan

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60

Hometown: Rockland, Maryland

Occupation: Private School Administrator

Jeanie

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 65

Hometown: Retired Project Manager

Occupation: Estill Springs, Tennessee

Faith

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60

Hometown: High School Teacher

Occupation: Benton City, Washington

Ellen

ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 71

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Edith

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 60

Hometown: Downey, California

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Christina

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 73

Hometown: Sierra Madre, California

Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

April

ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 65

Hometown: Port St. Lucie, Florida

Occupation: Therapist

Anna

View image in full screen ABC / Ricky Middlesworth

Age: 61

Hometown: Summit, New Jersey

Occupation: Retired Nutritionist

The Golden Bachelor premiers Sept. 28 on ABC.