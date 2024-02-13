Most wanted men, least wanted dates: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Valentine’s list

Send this page to someone via email

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has released its annual list of “least-wanted” dates, featuring some of the most wanted men in Canada.

The registered charity said Tuesday it believes the humorous approach might help people remember the faces of the suspects, accused of crimes ranging from drug trafficking to kidnapping and first-degree murder.

“If you do get mixed up with one of these individuals, do the right thing and call Crime Stoppers or call police,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, in a Tuesday press conference.

“If you would like to report through Crime Stoppers you will always remain anonymous.”

1:13 B.C. fugitives on Canada’s most wanted list

The non-profit is encouraging residents to “swipe left” on six suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Cody Casey tops the list, wanted by Vancouver police in connection with 17 drug and firearms offences. Casey is part of the Be On The Lookout (BOLO) program and a reward of up to $100,000 may be offered for information leading to his arrest and charge.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Other least-wanted dates include Fabian Yul Brown, wanted for charges including kidnapping, assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, and fraud, and Denis Ivziku, alleged to have trafficked drugs and conspired to traffic property.

Also on the list are Bith Gattang Chuol, wanted for first-degree murder in connection with an Alberta homicide, as well as kidnapping and extortion, Adam Thorndyke, accused of 98 fraud-related offences, and Rak Kumar Mehmi, wanted for a variety of drug-related offences.

3:24 Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: Two recent crimes

Members of the public are advised not to approach these individuals, but call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal can result in up to $5,000 in cash.

In Metro Vancouver, the organization received more than 4,100 anonymous tips last year. No one who submits tips through Crime Stoppers can be called upon to answer questions or testify in court.