Stretch of Gardiner Expressway reducing to 2 lanes in both directions for 3 years

A stretch of the Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions starting as early as next month to facilitate major repair work.

A spokesperson for the city told Global News the lane reductions will take place in both directions between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue for the next three years. Intermittent and additional lane reductions may also be implemented as needed, the city said.

In October, the city entered into an agreement with Grascan Construction Ltd. to provide design and construction services for the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue.

This agreement came about a month before the provincial government announced it will upload control of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from Toronto as part of a new deal to bail out the city.

The extensive work being completed in this section is part two of the city’s six-part Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, which was approved by council nearly a decade ago.

Work on the underside of the Gardiner initially began in November, and could resume beginning as early as late March, depending on the weather.

However, construction will pause during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, the city said.

“The lane restrictions will be removed from May to the end of July 2026 to allow for full capacity of the Expressway during the tournament,” the statement from the city spokesperson said.

The city said further details will be shared shortly through a construction notice, a community meeting and a public awareness campaign.