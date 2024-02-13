Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks sign all-star kick returner Javon Leake

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 13, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come'
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
It was a season the Edmonton Elks wish they could do over — one that saw them finish dead last in the West. Despite the losses though, they said the fans stuck it out, and they're hoping to be able to reward them next year. Sarah Ryan reports. – Oct 23, 2023
The Edmonton Elks are hoping their special teams just got a lot more special on Tuesday, as free agency opened across the Canadian Football League.

The Elks have signed return specialist Javon Leake to a one-year contract to provide a boost to the return game, which hasn’t seen a punt return touchdown since the 2015 season.

Leake was named the CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2023 after recording 1,216 punt return yards, the third-highest total in CFL history.

Leake recorded four punt return touchdown to set a new Argos record, putting him one off the league record set by Henry “Gizmo” Williams, formerly of the green and gold and Chris Williams.

Elks returner Javon Leake runs back a kick in a game against the Ottawa Redblacks. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts running back Javon Leake (32) returns the ball during second half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Leake recorded a punt return average of 15 yards in 2023, his second season in the CFL.

He helped the Argos to a Grey Cup championship in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Argos celebrate Grey Cup championship win'
Argos celebrate Grey Cup championship win
