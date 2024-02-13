Edmonton Elks sign all-star kick returner Javon Leake

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks are hoping their special teams just got a lot more special on Tuesday, as free agency opened across the Canadian Football League.

The Elks have signed return specialist Javon Leake to a one-year contract to provide a boost to the return game, which hasn’t seen a punt return touchdown since the 2015 season.

Leake was named the CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2023 after recording 1,216 punt return yards, the third-highest total in CFL history.

Leake recorded four punt return touchdown to set a new Argos record, putting him one off the league record set by Henry “Gizmo” Williams, formerly of the green and gold and Chris Williams.

View image in full screen Toronto Argonauts running back Javon Leake (32) returns the ball during second half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Leake recorded a punt return average of 15 yards in 2023, his second season in the CFL.

He helped the Argos to a Grey Cup championship in 2022.