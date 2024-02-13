Edmonton Elks sign all-star kick returner Javon Leake

The Edmonton Elks are hoping their special teams just got a lot more special on Tuesday, as free agency opened across the Canadian Football League.
The Elks have signed return specialist Javon Leake to a one-year contract to provide a boost to the return game, which hasn’t seen a punt return touchdown since the 2015 season.
Leake was named the CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2023 after recording 1,216 punt return yards, the third-highest total in CFL history.
Leake recorded four punt return touchdown to set a new Argos record, putting him one off the league record set by Henry “Gizmo” Williams, formerly of the green and gold and Chris Williams.
Leake recorded a punt return average of 15 yards in 2023, his second season in the CFL.
He helped the Argos to a Grey Cup championship in 2022.
