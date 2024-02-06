Elks sign kicker Boris Bede to 2-year contract

The Edmonton Elks continued their offseason overhaul on Tuesday as they announced the football club has agreed to a two-year deal with Grey Cup champion kicker Boris Bede.
Bede joins Edmonton’s CFL club after spending three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and rejoins former teammates McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Kurleigh Gittens Jr., both of whom joined the Elks this offseason as well.
Bede, 34, converted 37 of 39 fields goals for a career-high 94.9 per cent in 17 games last seeason. He also led the CFL in kickoff yards, kickoff average and was named a CFL East All-Star.
The native of France helped the Argos win the Grey Cup in 2022. In the championship game he recorded 12 points.
“Boris is a weapon and a game-changer, whether pinning opposing teams deep or closing out a game with a long field goal,” Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a news release.
“We’re excited to have him in Green and Gold.”
Bede began his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.
