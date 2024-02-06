Menu

Canada

Elks sign kicker Boris Bede to 2-year contract

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts kicker Boris Bede (14) kicks a field goal held by Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions in Toronto on Saturday, October 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts kicker Boris Bede (14) kicks a field goal held by Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions in Toronto on Saturday, October 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
The Edmonton Elks continued their offseason overhaul on Tuesday as they announced the football club has agreed to a two-year deal with Grey Cup champion kicker Boris Bede.

Bede joins Edmonton’s CFL club after spending three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and rejoins former teammates McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Kurleigh Gittens Jr., both of whom joined the Elks this offseason as well.

Bede, 34, converted 37 of 39 fields goals for a career-high 94.9 per cent in 17 games last seeason. He also led the CFL in kickoff yards, kickoff average and was named a CFL East All-Star.

The native of France helped the Argos win the Grey Cup in 2022. In the championship game he recorded 12 points.

“Boris is a weapon and a game-changer, whether pinning opposing teams deep or closing out a game with a long field goal,” Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a news release.

“We’re excited to have him in Green and Gold.”

Bede began his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

