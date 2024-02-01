Edmonton Elks sign Americans Aaron Adeoye and Malik Flowers, release Brooks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks signed Americans Aaron Adeoye and Malik Flowers Thursday.

Adeoye, a defensive lineman, is coming off back-to-back championship seasons — one with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL in 2023 and another with the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (USFL) in 2022.

The 30-year-old also practiced with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers during the 2021 NFL season.

Flowers returns to the green and gold after being released in October. The 24-year-old signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a member of their practice squad following his release from Edmonton. Prior to signing with the Elks, Flowers had brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks in 2023, playing in one preseason game with Seahawks. ​

The six-foot-two receiver spent five years at the University of Montana (2018-22), where he earned second-team FCS All-America honors as a returner three times and tied the NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record with seven career kick return touchdowns.

The Elks also released American running back Shannon Brooks Thursday. Brooks played in all 18 regular season games for the Double-E in 2023, rushing for 175 yards on 36 attempts. The Minnesota native signed with the Elks in November of 2022. ​