Edmonton Elks sign QB Steven Montez, DL Trevon Mason

The Edmonton Elks have signed a pair of Americans, quarterback Steve Montez and defensive lineman Trevon Mason.

In a statement Thursday, the Elks said Montez joins the green and gold after an impressive college career with the Colorado Buffaloes. The six-foot-five pivot became the Buffaloes’ all-time leader in passing yards (9,649), total offence (10,609) and ​passing touchdowns (63) in 2019. During his college career, Montez broke or tied nearly 50 records with the Buffaloes, including 36 straight starts, the longest starting streak for a Colorado quarterback.

Montez also spent time with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and the Detroit Lions (2021-22), and appeared in one game with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Mason most recently played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023, recording 16 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 10 games. In 2022, the Arizona product attended New York Jets rookie camp and had a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing with the NFL team in mid-May. Previous to that, Mason played three seasons with the University of Arizona (2019-21).

This season marks the Elks 75th in Edmonton and kicks off Saturday, June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium.