Edmonton Elks extend receiver Kyran Moore, sign defensive back Devodric Bynum

Veteran wide-receiver Kyran Moore has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks.

2023 marked Moore’s first season with the green and gold. The five-foot-10-inch, 165-pound Alabama native suited up for all 18 regular season games in 2023.

Moore led the CFL with 490 Yards After Catch and was Edmonton’s reception leader with 69 catches. The 27-year-old had 743 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season to finish second on the Elks in both categories, while completing his first pass attempt of his career, a 19-yard touchdown in the Labour Day Classic.

Moore signed with Edmonton last year as a free agent after four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Elks have also signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum. Bynum played four seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he totalled 68 tackles, two sacks, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 43 career games with the Blazers.

2024 marks the Edmonton Elks’ 75th season which begins at home on Saturday, June 8 with a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.