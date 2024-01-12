Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks extend receiver Kyran Moore, sign defensive back Devodric Bynum

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 5:19 pm
The Edmonton Elks sign wide receiver Kyran Moore. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks sign wide receiver Kyran Moore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Veteran wide-receiver Kyran Moore has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks.

2023 marked Moore’s first season with the green and gold. The five-foot-10-inch, 165-pound Alabama native suited up for all 18 regular season games in 2023.

Moore led the CFL with 490 Yards After Catch and was Edmonton’s reception leader with 69 catches. The 27-year-old had 743 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season to finish second on the Elks in both categories, while completing his first pass attempt of his career, a 19-yard touchdown in the Labour Day Classic.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Moore signed with Edmonton last year as a free agent after four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Elks have also signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum. Bynum played four seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he totalled 68 tackles, two sacks, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 43 career games with the Blazers.

Story continues below advertisement

2024 marks the Edmonton Elks’ 75th season which begins at home on Saturday, June 8 with a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come'
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices