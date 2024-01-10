Edmonton Elks sign Boyko to 2-year extension, release Cornelius

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko two a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

Boyko was slated to become a free agent next month.

The towering six-foot-seven, 305-pound Boyko started 13-of-14 games at right tackle last season with Edmonton. He joined the Elks after playing for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

Boyko was a 2015 second-round pick of the B.C. Lions.

After spending time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and Los Angeles Chargers (2016-18), Boyko played 15 games with B.C. in 2019 before appearing in eight contests with Saskatchewan in 2021.

Edmonton also signed American defensive back Donnie Lewis Jr., who spent time last year on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats practice roster.

Elks release Cornelius, Konar

The Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.

The release of Cornelius wasn’t surprising as Edmonton signed veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson last weekend. However, Cornelius will reportedly still receive $100,000 from the club, which was guaranteed for 2024.

Cornelius spent three seasons with Edmonton (2021-23). In 44 career games, he completed 451-of-779 passes (57.9 per cent) for 5.868 yards with 25 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

The former Oklahoma State star also ran 153 times for 907 yards (5.9-yard average) with 16 TDs.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Konar spent seven seasons with Edmonton (2015-18, 2022-23), registering 209 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 70 career games with the franchise. The 30-year-old Vancouver native also spent time with the B.C. Lions (2019, ’21).