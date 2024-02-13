Edmonton’s folk festival ‘thrilled to announce’ Robert Plant and Alison Krauss concert this summer

Send this page to someone via email

A 75-year-old rock n’ roll icon who was the frontman for the British group Led Zeppelin is coming to the Edmonton Folk Music Festival this summer to perform with a famous country-bluegrass singer.

“This is one of the most exciting bookings in the history of our festival,” festival producer Terry Wickham said in a news release Tuesday that revealed Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will headline the festival on Aug. 11. He said festival organizers were “thrilled to announce” the performance.

“(It’s) a brilliant way to close on Sunday night.”

View image in full screen British singer Robert Plant, right, and American singer Alison Krauss, left, perform on the Auditorium Stravinski stage during the 56th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)

Krauss previously performed at the long-running festival that takes place annually in Gallagher Park. She performed at the event with Union Station in 2005. Wickham noted this will be Plant’s debut at the festival.

In 2007, Plant and Krauss released the album Raising Sand which was met with widespread critical acclaim.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival’s organizers describe the record as “an unlikely, mesmerizing pairing of one of rock’s greatest frontmen with one of country music’s finest and most honoured artists, produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett.”

In 2021, the duo released Raise the Roof which went on receive multiple Grammy nominations.

The 2024 edition of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival is scheduled to take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11.

The full festival lineup will be announced on May 28 and festival organizers say tickets will go on sale on June 1.