Global News Morning Edmonton July 22 2021 10:34am 05:31 Edmonton Folk Festival hoping to keep sing-along tradition alive for 2021 The Edmonton Folk Festival is hoping to keep its Four Strong Winds sing-along tradition going, despite not having an in-person event for 2021. Video submissions close Monday, July 26, 2021. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050989/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050989/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?