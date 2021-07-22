Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 22 2021 10:34am
05:31

Edmonton Folk Festival hoping to keep sing-along tradition alive for 2021

The Edmonton Folk Festival is hoping to keep its Four Strong Winds sing-along tradition going, despite not having an in-person event for 2021. Video submissions close Monday, July 26, 2021.

