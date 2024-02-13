Calgary ‘relationship alchemist’ offers Valentine’s Day speed dating

Send this page to someone via email

This Valentine’s Day brings a real twist on tradition for Calgarians looking for romance on the big night.

It’s all about making good old-fashioned connections by taking a new-age approach.

Lynda Switzer is offering a session of Tantra Speed Date.

“It’s a way for singles to meet each other,” Switzer said. “There’s a ceremony and you have about three minutes with each partner.”

Some of the aspects of the event are similar to sessions Switzer offers couples as part of her work as an intimacy coach.

“I say I’m a relationship alchemist,” Switzer said. “We take what’s there and make some magic with it.”

Sarah Scheer, along with her partner Matt Keeler, attended a recent group couple’s session run by Switzer.

“The tantric exercise really brings you to mindfulness, to connect with your partner,” Scheer said.

The sessions encourage genuine heart-to-heart communication.

“Get away from the hustle and bustle of life,” Keeler said. “Get down with your partner, connect on a deeper level.”

A promotional video for Tantra Speed Date states that “the women choose – she will take one of her beads from her pouch and place it in his pouch.’”

Jennifer Hooper, who attended one of Switzer’s recent couple’s sessions, says she enjoyed the twist on traditional speed dating.

“I’ve done the tantra speed dating before,” Hooper said. “You get to experience a bunch of different people and a bunch of different energies.”

Switzer will be leading the Valentine’s Tantra Speed Date event on the evening of Wednesday, Feb 14. at Evolved Movement Arts in southeast Calgary.

“In our society right now we’re isolated and lonely,” Switzer said. “This is mindfulness and also healing.”