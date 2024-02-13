2 children seriously injured in incidents at Brampton daycare, police say

See more sharing options

Two children were seriously injured in incidents at a home daycare in Brampton, leading to criminal negligence charges being laid against a caregiver, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on Sept. 20 of last year, a two-year-old boy suffered a serious injury while at a Brampton daycare.

“Investigators learned of a previous incident that occurred in March 2020, where a three-year-old female victim suffered a serious injury while at a home daycare in Brampton,” police said.

Officers did not provide details on the nature of the incidents or injuries.

On Jan. 16, 44-year-old Brampton resident Chereen Zeidan was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and officers believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.