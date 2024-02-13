Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 children seriously injured in incidents at Brampton daycare, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Brampton resident Chereen Zeidan was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, police say. View image in full screen
Brampton resident Chereen Zeidan was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, police say. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two children were seriously injured in incidents at a home daycare in Brampton, leading to criminal negligence charges being laid against a caregiver, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on Sept. 20 of last year, a two-year-old boy suffered a serious injury while at a Brampton daycare.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Investigators learned of a previous incident that occurred in March 2020, where a three-year-old female victim suffered a serious injury while at a home daycare in Brampton,” police said.

Officers did not provide details on the nature of the incidents or injuries.

Trending Now

On Jan. 16, 44-year-old Brampton resident Chereen Zeidan was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and officers believe there may be more victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices