Alberta RCMP investigate homicide in Maskwacis

Alberta RCMP are investigating a man’s death south of Edmonton as a homicide.
At 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Maskwacis RCMP said a death was reported at a home on 6 Mile on Samson Cree Nation.
Police said the circumstances around the man’s death are suspicious and they are treating the case as a homicide.
The victim has been identified by police as 26-year-old Gordelle Soosay.
Later that evening, just before 8 p.m., police said a vehicle was on fire south of Highway 611 near 3 Mile. Police said the Audi sedan belonged to Soosay.
Anyone with information about Soosay’s death is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website.
- 2 dead, 8 injured after tragic crash north of London, Ont.: police
- Canada provides support to citizen arrested for opening Thai plane door
- ‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths
- 2 men charged for allegedly trying to smuggle people across U.S. border
Comments