Crime

Alberta RCMP investigate homicide in Maskwacis

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Alberta RCMP are investigating a homicide in Maskwacis. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP are investigating a homicide in Maskwacis. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Alberta RCMP are investigating a man’s death south of Edmonton as a homicide.

At 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Maskwacis RCMP said a death was reported at a home on 6 Mile on Samson Cree Nation.

Police said the circumstances around the man’s death are suspicious and they are treating the case as a homicide.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The victim has been identified by police as 26-year-old Gordelle Soosay.

Later that evening, just before 8 p.m., police said a vehicle was on fire south of Highway 611 near 3 Mile. Police said the Audi sedan belonged to Soosay.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about Soosay’s death is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website.

