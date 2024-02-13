Alberta RCMP investigate homicide in Maskwacis

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are investigating a man’s death south of Edmonton as a homicide.

At 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Maskwacis RCMP said a death was reported at a home on 6 Mile on Samson Cree Nation.

Police said the circumstances around the man’s death are suspicious and they are treating the case as a homicide.

The victim has been identified by police as 26-year-old Gordelle Soosay.

Later that evening, just before 8 p.m., police said a vehicle was on fire south of Highway 611 near 3 Mile. Police said the Audi sedan belonged to Soosay.

Anyone with information about Soosay’s death is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website.