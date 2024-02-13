Driver charged after man ‘intentionally struck’ by SUV in Fort Erie: police

A 33-year-old from Niagara Region is facing charges after a man was “intentionally struck” by an SUV in Fort Erie, Ont., police say.
Investigators say a man in his 30s was found with “life-altering” injuries as officers responded to a collision early Monday at Dufferin Street near Central Avenue.
It’s believed the two men were arguing inside a nearby residence and later took it outside where the dispute continued to escalate.
“The suspect entered a white 2021 Chevrolet Traverse and ran over the victim and left the area,” a Niagara Regional Police spokesperson explained.
Detectives say the driver would be arrested hours later at his residence near Bowden Street and Prow Avenue, just a kilometre from the scene of the collision.
Identified in a release, the Fort Erie man is facing nine charges in all including aggravated assault and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
Additionally, he was also charged with six provincial highway offences.
