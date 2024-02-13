Usher marries longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea on Super Bowl Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday was a big day for Usher, and not just because of his flashy Super Bowl halftime performance in Las Vegas.

Usher, 45, and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, 40, officially tied the knot on the same day, according to People magazine.

The outlet confirmed Usher, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, and Goicoechea married at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo, a small, outdoor wedding chapel.

Usher’s mother Jonetta Patton acted as the couple’s witness.

A representative for Usher confirmed that he and Goicoechea “took the next step in their relationship” and were married on Sunday night.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” the statement concluded.

Goicoechea is a music executive at Epic Records, which is owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

She and Usher first sparked dating speculation in 2018. The couple already has two children together, daughter Sovereign Bo, three years old, and son Sire Castrello, two.

Usher also has two other children from an earlier marriage with Tameka Foster, sons Usher Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed the couple obtained their marriage licence from the Clark County Clerk’s Office on Thursday.

On Sunday, Usher graced the Super Bowl stage to belt out several of his hit songs from the last two decades. With expert choreography and the fancy footwork he’s always been known for, Usher reminded audiences why he’s considered an R&B legend. Several guests were featured in his performance, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon and Ludacris.

After the Kansas City Chiefs secured their nail-biting 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Usher and Goicoechea, both dressed in white, partied in Las Vegas. Usher was seen wearing a gold wedding band and floor-length fur coat, while Goicoechea wore a stylish pantsuit and white gloves.

View image in full screen Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend a post-Super Bowl party at Cathédrale Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

In an interview with ahead of his Super Bowl performance, Usher called Goicoechea a “great partner” and his “best friend.”

“It is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he said.

“We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” he continued. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married.”