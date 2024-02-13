Menu

Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals she’s leaving ‘American Idol’ after 7 seasons, teases new music

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 11:34 am
2 min read
Katy Perry performs on stage is a metallic gold dress. View image in full screen
Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. The pop star and Idol judge revealed that season 22 of the show would be her last during a talk show interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Katy Perry has announced that she will be leaving American Idol after seven seasons as a host.

The pop star and Idol judge revealed that Season 22 of the show would be her last during a talk show interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Perry said. “I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

The Dark Horse singer also appeared to confirm the news on Instagram, writing: “Let’s play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat Usher at Monopoly Deal. / 2. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. / 3. This is my last season on American Idol.”

During the Kimmel interview, Perry also teased some exciting projects on the horizon, stating that she wants to “see the world” and might release new music.

When asked how her fellow Idol judges, R&B legend Lionel Richie and country star Luke Bryan, reacted to Perry’s exit, the pop star revealed she hadn’t told them yet.

“Well, they’ll find out tonight!” she said, before quickly adding that her co-judges “know that I have some things planned for this year.”

“I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is up,” she teased.

Perry’s last studio album Smile came in 2020, so it’s been four years since the singer dropped new tracks.

“I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” she added.

Perry hasn’t completely ruled out returning to American Idol in the future, however.

“Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day,” she said.

“I’m sure they’ll be very happy to have you and if it turns out you want to come back I’m sure they’ll fire whoever replaces you,” Kimmel joked.

Perry has been a judge on Idol since 2018, when ABC revived the show after its original 15-season run on Fox. Season 22 is due to air starting on Feb. 18 with Perry, Bryan and Richie in the judges’ seats.

Perry’s exit announcement comes just a few months after she capped off a nearly two-year-long residency in Las Vegas.

Click to play video: 'Exclusive interview with pop superstar Katy Perry'
Exclusive interview with pop superstar Katy Perry
