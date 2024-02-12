Road rage gone wrong attributed to stabbing death of Edmonton man beloved by neighbours

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a week since a young man who was held in high regard by his northeast Edmonton community was killed in an alleged case of road rage gone wrong. His neighbours are still reeling.

“I just don’t know what to say, we’re crushed,” said Winston Foster, who lived next to stabbing victim Cody Lyle in the Beacon Heights neighbourhood, just off Yellowhead Trail and Victoria Trail.

Lyle was fatally stabbed close to his home near 35th Street and 122A Avenue on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 5. He went inside his house to seek help, and that’s where first responders found him injured. Lyle was taken to hospital and died of his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed Lyle died of a stab wound and the manner of his death was homicide.

“He was the nicest guy,” Foster said.

Lyle grew up in the same community where he was killed. His brother, Tyler Russell, told Global News Lyle was quiet, loved the outdoors and had recently started traveling with his girlfriend. Russell said his brother was “the golden child of the family.”

Neighbours agreed with that sentiment.

“I really feel bad for the family because he was nice, his girlfriend that lived with him was a nice lady and now she’s devastated,” Foster said.

Lyle’s Facebook profile paints the picture of a man who enjoyed life and last summer went on a vacation with his partner and loved ones to the United Kingdom: hiking, biking, taking photos.

View image in full screen Edmonton homicide victim Cody Lyle, 35, in the Scottish highlands in the summer of 2023. Cody Lyle/Facebook

Neighbours said Lyle’s death was senseless.

“I am so puzzled because you try all your life to be a good guy, to do good things, and only the good die young,” Foster said.

Lyle was generous, friendly and knew everyone in the area, Foster said, explaining he helped his elderly neighbours with things like mowing grass and shoveling snow.

"He was a really good, good man that way because he watched out for the neighbourhood."

Sara Smith also lives in the area with her family and said the 35-year-old man loved the outdoors, be it mountain biking or skidooing.

“He’s always super friendly,” Smith said. “Waves and smiles when we’re walking by with the dogs and super active, he’s always got a sled in his driveway and bikes. It was shocking.”

Jayden Francis Cody Cardinal, 30, who was known to police for his criminal history, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Global News has confirmed Lyle didn’t know his attacker and was not known to police.

The stabbing allegedly stemmed from a road rage incident that spiraled terribly out of control, Global News learned. There are plenty of rumours flying around the neighbourhood but what exactly happened has not yet been confirmed by police.

“Everybody’s getting more security conscious because we don’t know and this is close to home. I mean, this is devastating,” Foster said.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Edmonton homicide victim Cody Lyle, 35, petting a horse. Cody Lyle/Facebook

On the day of the attack, Smith said there was a large police presence with investigators going door to door and police canvassing alleys and streets. She said it is generally a quiet area, so the violence was especially shocking.

“Crime happens in every neighbourhood, but it’s worrisome when it’s close to home,” Smith said. “I think it’s going to happen no matter what you have or where you live. But yeah, makes you make sure that your doors are locked and you’re a little bit more cautious.”

“It’s senseless and it’s scary.”

Global News has made inquiries with the court system about Cardinal’s criminal history but as of publishing, has not heard back. This story will be updated when that information is received.