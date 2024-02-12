Strangers pepper sprayed after parking lot argument: London, Ont. police

London, Ont., police say a 36-year-old man is facing charges after two people were pepper sprayed and threatened on Saturday.
Police say a man in a parking lot on Pond Mills Road near Commissioners Road East began arguing with two people at around 1 p.m. Saturday. The man took out pepper spray and sprayed the two individuals, then uttered death threats, police say.
“He retreated inside a nearby unit and police were contacted,” police say, adding that a suspect was found and arrested.
The victims, who were strangers to the suspect, did not require medical attention, police say.
A 36-year-old London man is facing charges including two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.
Comments