Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Deliberately set south Edmonton apartment fire caused $5M in damage

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: February 10
A webcast of Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton with Sarah Ryan from Saturday, February 10, 2024.
A fire at a south Edmonton apartment building over the weekend was deliberately set, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

At about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called to a building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street, for reports of a fire inside the building’s parkade.

The fire got into the roof of the building, and all of the building’s 25 units were evacuated as crews worked to douse the blaze.

Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Ave and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Ave and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Global News

In an update Monday morning, EFRS said the fire “originated with a deliberately set fire which was believed to have been used for warmth and ended up becoming uncontrolled.”

ERFS said the fire spread vertically up the side of the building and into the roof.

The Edmonton Police Service is involved in the investigation.

Damages to the building are pegged at $5 million, according to EFRS.

No injuries were reported.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

