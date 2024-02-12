Deliberately set south Edmonton apartment fire caused $5M in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a south Edmonton apartment building over the weekend was deliberately set, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

At about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called to a building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street, for reports of a fire inside the building’s parkade.

The fire got into the roof of the building, and all of the building’s 25 units were evacuated as crews worked to douse the blaze.

View image in full screen Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Ave and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Global News

In an update Monday morning, EFRS said the fire “originated with a deliberately set fire which was believed to have been used for warmth and ended up becoming uncontrolled.”

ERFS said the fire spread vertically up the side of the building and into the roof.

The Edmonton Police Service is involved in the investigation.

Damages to the building are pegged at $5 million, according to EFRS.

No injuries were reported.