Residents evacuated from apartment fire in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of an apartment building in Old Strathcona Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the building near 80 Avenue and 106 Street around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire inside the building’s parkade.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said all of the building’s 25 units were evacuated as firefighters worked from the top of the building down to make sure everyone got out safely.

Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Ave and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Three Edmonton transit buses were called to the scene for those who were evacuated.

EFRS said a second alarm was called around 6 a.m. with 11 units arriving.

Two ladder trucks could be seen pouring water on the roof of the building around 9 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the blaze.

