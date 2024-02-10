Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Residents evacuated from apartment fire in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Avenue and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Avenue and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of an apartment building in Old Strathcona Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the building near 80 Avenue and 106 Street around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire inside the building’s parkade.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said all of the building’s 25 units were evacuated as firefighters worked from the top of the building down to make sure everyone got out safely.

Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Ave and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 80 Ave and 106 Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Global News

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Three Edmonton transit buses were called to the scene for those who were evacuated.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

EFRS said a second alarm was called around 6 a.m. with 11 units arriving.

Two ladder trucks could be seen pouring water on the roof of the building around 9 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the blaze.

more to come…

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices