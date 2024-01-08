Crews called to fire at home under construction on Edmonton’s western outskirts

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a home under construction caught fire in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Secord on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

View image in full screen An investigation is underway after a home under construction caught fire in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Secord on Monday morning. Global News

An official with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to the blaze just after 4 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., most firefighters had left the scene but some remained to watch for hot spots flaring up.

Story continues below advertisement

The home had a “for sale” sign in front of it. While there were no homes directly adjacent to the home that caught fire, some houses on the streets sustained melted siding.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

More to come…