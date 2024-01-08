Menu

Crews called to fire at home under construction on Edmonton’s western outskirts

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 9:50 am
An investigation is underway after a home under construction caught fire in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Secord on Monday morning. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway after a home under construction caught fire in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Secord on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

An official with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to the blaze just after 4 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., most firefighters had left the scene but some remained to watch for hot spots flaring up.

The home had a “for sale” sign in front of it. While there were no homes directly adjacent to the home that caught fire, some houses on the streets sustained melted siding.

More to come…

