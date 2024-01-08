Under-construction home in south Edmonton’s Allard area destroyed in Sunday fire

Send this page to someone via email

A home being built in deep south Edmonton was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning that left extensive damage to a neighbouring house as well.

The fire happened on Alwood Bend in the Allard neighbourhood, just off 41st Avenue Southwest and James Mowatt Trail.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the call came in at 5:53 a.m. and firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:59 a.m.

Five crews, or 20 firefighters, were initially dispatched but a second alarm was called at 6:08 a.m. and five additional crews were added for a total of 10, or about 40 firefighters.

The fire was called under control just before 7 a.m. but it took until just after 4 p.m. to be declared out. The house where the fire began was gutted. It was under construction — it was framed and the exterior finished, but did not yet appear to have been drywalled.

The city said the fire did affect other homes — the roof on a neighbouring house was destroyed and the siding and walls melted and burned away.

The house on the other side also suffered some heat damage to the siding, but the extent of the damage wasn’t as bad.

There were no injuries reported.

By Monday morning, the house were the fire began had been torn down.

The fire is under investigation and neither EFRS nor police have yet said if it’s connected to the series of extortion arsons that have happened across Edmonton in the past three months.

Another fire also happened at a house under construction in west Edmonton’s Secord neighbourhood on Monday morning.