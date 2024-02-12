Veteran linebacker Shayne Gauthier back in blue and gold

Veteran linebacker Shayne Gauthier will be a Winnipeg Blue Bomber for an eighth season.
The football club announced Monday that they’ve agreed to a one-year deal with the 31-year-old Quebec native, originally drafted by Winnipeg in 2016.
Gauthier, who was able to appear in only six games last season due to injury, was scheduled to become a free agent on Tuesday. In 2022, however, he put up career-high stats in tackles as well as the first two quarterback sacks of his pro career.
He joins a number of other returning members of the Bombers’ recent championship (2019 and 2021) rosters, as the team continues to shore up its lineup ahead of the new season.
