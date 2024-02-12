Veteran linebacker Shayne Gauthier back in blue and gold

Send this page to someone via email

Veteran linebacker Shayne Gauthier will be a Winnipeg Blue Bomber for an eighth season.

The football club announced Monday that they’ve agreed to a one-year deal with the 31-year-old Quebec native, originally drafted by Winnipeg in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Gauthier, who was able to appear in only six games last season due to injury, was scheduled to become a free agent on Tuesday. In 2022, however, he put up career-high stats in tackles as well as the first two quarterback sacks of his pro career.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He joins a number of other returning members of the Bombers’ recent championship (2019 and 2021) rosters, as the team continues to shore up its lineup ahead of the new season.