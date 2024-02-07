Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign safety Brandon Alexander

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ big week continued late on Wednesday as the club locked up a third starter in the span of just over 24 hours.

The Bombers signed longtime safety Brandon Alexander to a one-year contract to avoid free agency just a day after getting deals done with Brady Oliveira and Dalton Schoen.

Alexander has played the last six seasons in the CFL, all with Winnipeg.

A knee injury forced him to miss much of the 2022 campaign, but the 30-year-old had a bounce-back season last year, making 41 tackles and two interceptions in 17 games.

It earned him a place as a West Division all-star for the second time of his career.

CFL free agency starts on Tuesday and the Bombers still have 17 players on expiring contracts.