Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign safety Brandon Alexander

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 11:10 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ big week continued late on Wednesday as the club locked up a third starter in the span of just over 24 hours.

The Bombers signed longtime safety Brandon Alexander to a one-year contract to avoid free agency just a day after getting deals done with Brady Oliveira and Dalton Schoen.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Alexander has played the last six seasons in the CFL, all with Winnipeg.

A knee injury forced him to miss much of the 2022 campaign, but the 30-year-old had a bounce-back season last year, making 41 tackles and two interceptions in 17 games.

Trending Now

It earned him a place as a West Division all-star for the second time of his career.

CFL free agency starts on Tuesday and the Bombers still have 17 players on expiring contracts.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices