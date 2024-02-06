Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Dalton Schoen re-signs to complete banner day for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are certainly breathing a little easier on Tuesday.

Just hours after the football club announced the signing of hometown running back Brady Oliveira, the Bombers also re-signed star receiver Dalton Schoen exactly one week from the start of CFL free agency.

Schoen returns on a one-year contract after playing his first two seasons in the CFL in the blue and gold.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 27-year-old was a CFL All-Star in both campaigns and was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022.

Schoen missed the end of the regular season and the Western Final last year with an ankle injury. But he still led the league with 10 receiving touchdowns and was third in receiving yards with 1,222 yards.

Trending Now

In his rookie campaign, Schoen had the seventh most receiving yards in club history with 1,441 yards, and his 16 TDs set a Bombers record for most touchdowns by a first-year player.

Story continues below advertisement

Schoen will speak with the media on a Zoom call on Thursday.

The Bombers now have 19 free agents remaining.

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices