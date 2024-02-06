Dalton Schoen re-signs to complete banner day for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are certainly breathing a little easier on Tuesday.

Just hours after the football club announced the signing of hometown running back Brady Oliveira, the Bombers also re-signed star receiver Dalton Schoen exactly one week from the start of CFL free agency.

Schoen returns on a one-year contract after playing his first two seasons in the CFL in the blue and gold.

The 27-year-old was a CFL All-Star in both campaigns and was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022.

Schoen missed the end of the regular season and the Western Final last year with an ankle injury. But he still led the league with 10 receiving touchdowns and was third in receiving yards with 1,222 yards.

In his rookie campaign, Schoen had the seventh most receiving yards in club history with 1,441 yards, and his 16 TDs set a Bombers record for most touchdowns by a first-year player.

Schoen will speak with the media on a Zoom call on Thursday.

The Bombers now have 19 free agents remaining.