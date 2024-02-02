Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign longest-serving member Jake Thomas to new deal

Send this page to someone via email

Jake Thomas is going for the dozen.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed their longest-serving member to a brand new deal on Friday to return for a 12th season with the football club.

Thomas inked a one-year contract just 48 hours before the start of the CFL’s free agent negotiation window, where players are free to speak with other teams.

The defensive tackle has spent his entire professional career in the blue and gold and seems to be only getting better with age. The 33-year-old matched his career best with five sacks last season.

He’s proven his durability for more than a decade, sitting out for only seven games his entire career. He hasn’t missed a single game the past six seasons.

Thomas, a New Brunswick product, has appeared in 186 regular season games with the Bombers.

CFL free agents can begin negotiating with other teams as of Sunday, but can’t sign a contract until Feb. 13 when free agency officially begins.