Canada

Inmate escapes from healing lodge in Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
Nigel Ferster
Police are searching for inmate Nigel Ferster who escaped from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution. Photo provided / Correctional Services of Canada
Police are searching for an inmate from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge located on the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation.

According to a release, two inmates, Ricky Black and Nigel Ferster, were not accounted for on Feb. 11 during the 5 p.m. count by staff members at the healing lodge.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for the inmates’ arrest has been issued,” the release read.

Black was caught by Rosthern RCMP on Sunday, but police continue to search for Ferster.

Ferster is 28 years old, five feet five inches tall, 270 pounds, and has fair complexion, hazel eyes and black hair, police said

Ferster is serving a sentence of two years and 14 days for break and enter, fleeing police, dangerous driving, and possessing break-in instruments, police said.

Police are asking if the public has any information on the whereabouts of Ferster, are asked to contact the police.

“CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible,” the statement read. “CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.”

The Willow Cree Healing Lodge is a minimum-security federal institution.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

