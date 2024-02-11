Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sherwood Park man killed in collision near Warburg, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man from Sherwood Park. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man from Sherwood Park. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man from Sherwood Park.

Police said it happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning, at Highway 39 and Range Road 32.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

EMS crews arrived to find the man had died on scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the SUV that the man was traveling in failed to stop before crossing Highway 39 where it was struck by a passing HVAC truck.

The two occupants inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices