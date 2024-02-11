Sherwood Park man killed in collision near Warburg, Alta.

See more sharing options

The RCMP are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man from Sherwood Park.

Police said it happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning, at Highway 39 and Range Road 32.

EMS crews arrived to find the man had died on scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the SUV that the man was traveling in failed to stop before crossing Highway 39 where it was struck by a passing HVAC truck.

The two occupants inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while officers investigated.