Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police investigate fatal crash involving snow plow on Westwinds Drive

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 1:44 pm
Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man Friday night. View image in full screen
Calgary police said collision involving a snow plow claimed the life of a 27-year-old man Friday night. (File image of a Calgary police cruiser). TPH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man Friday night.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Westwinds Drive Northeast.

Police said the man had been driving a Jeep when it failed to make a curve in the road and entered the path of an oncoming snow plow. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver of the snowplow did not suffer any physical injuries.

Westwinds Drive was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

CPS is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video to contact the Calgary Police Traffic Section directly by calling 403-428-4000, or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Incoming polar vortex to drive temperatures down in Calgary region'
Incoming polar vortex to drive temperatures down in Calgary region
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices