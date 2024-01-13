Calgary police investigate fatal crash involving snow plow on Westwinds Drive

See more sharing options

Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man Friday night.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Westwinds Drive Northeast.

Police said the man had been driving a Jeep when it failed to make a curve in the road and entered the path of an oncoming snow plow. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the snowplow did not suffer any physical injuries.

Westwinds Drive was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

CPS is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video to contact the Calgary Police Traffic Section directly by calling 403-428-4000, or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.