B.C. South Coast mountains receive much-needed snowfall amid drought concerns

Much-needed snow is falling across the B.C. South Coast and Southern Interior mountains Sunday.

The snowfall comes after the province reported the snowpack is at 61 per cent of normal with the South Coast mountains recording only 30 to 47 per cent of seasonal averages.

This well-below-normal snowpack is raising concerns about drought heading into the spring and summer months.

Ten to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in the mountains Sunday through Monday morning.

Drivers need to be prepared for winter conditions anywhere north of Squamish and east of Hope over the next 24 hours.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Whistler, Central and Northern Okanagan, South Thompson, West Columbia and East Kootenay regions.

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning is in place for Metro Vancouver with 30 to 50 mm possible by the end of Monday morning. Monday morning commuters should anticipate a slower morning commute. The rain will ease on morning on Monday.

All of Southern B.C. will be enjoying sunshine by afternoon on Monday.

At this time, there is no significant snow in the forecast for the South Coast mountains beyond Monday morning.