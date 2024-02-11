Recipe: Gluten-free cinnamon buns

Send this page to someone via email

Cinnamon buns are a perfect way to say I love you this Valentine’s Day. Jenna Fidanza, owner of Delish Gluten Free Bakery and Caffé Delish joins Jennifer Palma and shows her how to make cinnamon buns from scratch.

Gluten-free cinnamon buns

Yield: 12 Cinnamon Buns

Dough

1/4 cup Butter

1 cup Whole Milk

1/2 cup White Sugar

3 Eggs

4 Egg Yolk

4 cups Delish Brioche Flour

2 tablespoons Dry Activated Yeast

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

In a saucepan, bring butter, milk, and sugar to a simmer. Allow the mixture to cool for 10 minutes. Add yeast to the milk mixture and let it stand for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a stand mixer bowl with a dough hook. Add dry ingredients and mix for 4 minutes until the dough is combined but still appears sticky. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl. Cover and let it rest in the fridge for 8 hours. Once rested, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface (using gluten-free brioche flour). Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick square. Gently spread the filling over the dough, being careful not to tear it. Roll the dough into a log and cut it into 12 equal pieces. Place the pieces on a baking sheet and cover them with a damp tea towel. Once doubled in size, bake at 325°F for 25 minutes or until the tops are golden.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Filling

1/2 cup Butter, melted

1 tablespoon Cinnamon

1 teaspoon Cocoa Powder

1 cup White Sugar

Mix the above ingredients in a bowl until combined and spreadable.

Story continues below advertisement

Icing

1/4 cup Butter, softened

4 oz Cream Cheese, softened

1 teaspoon Vanilla

Pinch of Salt