Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Recipe: Gluten-free cinnamon buns

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cinnamon buns warm the heart this Valentine’s Day'
Cinnamon buns warm the heart this Valentine’s Day
Cinnamon buns are a perfect way to say I love you this Valentine's Day. Jenna Fidanza, owner of Delish Gluten Free Bakery and Caffé Delish joins Jennifer Palma and shows her how to make cinnamon buns from scratch.
Cinnamon buns are a perfect way to say I love you this Valentine’s Day. Jenna Fidanza, owner of Delish Gluten Free Bakery and Caffé Delish joins Jennifer Palma and shows her how to make cinnamon buns from scratch.
Gluten-free cinnamon buns

Yield: 12 Cinnamon Buns

Dough

  • 1/4 cup Butter
  • 1 cup Whole Milk
  • 1/2 cup White Sugar
  • 3 Eggs
  • 4 Egg Yolk
  • 4 cups Delish Brioche Flour
  • 2 tablespoons Dry Activated Yeast
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
  1. In a saucepan, bring butter, milk, and sugar to a simmer.
  2. Allow the mixture to cool for 10 minutes.
  3. Add yeast to the milk mixture and let it stand for 10 minutes.
  4. Transfer the mixture to a stand mixer bowl with a dough hook.
  5. Add dry ingredients and mix for 4 minutes until the dough is combined but still appears sticky.
  6. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl. Cover and let it rest in the fridge for 8 hours.
  7. Once rested, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface (using gluten-free brioche flour).
  8. Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick square.
  9. Gently spread the filling over the dough, being careful not to tear it.
  10. Roll the dough into a log and cut it into 12 equal pieces.
  11. Place the pieces on a baking sheet and cover them with a damp tea towel.
  12. Once doubled in size, bake at 325°F for 25 minutes or until the tops are golden.
Filling

  • 1/2 cup Butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon Cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon Cocoa Powder
  • 1 cup White Sugar

Mix the above ingredients in a bowl until combined and spreadable.

Icing

  • 1/4 cup Butter, softened
  • 4 oz Cream Cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon Vanilla
  • Pinch of Salt
  1. Cream butter and cream cheese together until fluffy.
  2. Add icing sugar, salt, and vanilla.
  3. Whip on high for 2 minutes until light and fluffy.
