Recipe: Gluten-free cinnamon buns

Cinnamon buns are a perfect way to say I love you this Valentine’s Day. Jenna Fidanza, owner of Delish Gluten Free Bakery and Caffé Delish joins Jennifer Palma and shows her how to make cinnamon buns from scratch.
Gluten-free cinnamon buns
Yield: 12 Cinnamon Buns
Dough
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 1 cup Whole Milk
- 1/2 cup White Sugar
- 3 Eggs
- 4 Egg Yolk
- 4 cups Delish Brioche Flour
- 2 tablespoons Dry Activated Yeast
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- In a saucepan, bring butter, milk, and sugar to a simmer.
- Allow the mixture to cool for 10 minutes.
- Add yeast to the milk mixture and let it stand for 10 minutes.
- Transfer the mixture to a stand mixer bowl with a dough hook.
- Add dry ingredients and mix for 4 minutes until the dough is combined but still appears sticky.
- Transfer the dough to a greased bowl. Cover and let it rest in the fridge for 8 hours.
- Once rested, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface (using gluten-free brioche flour).
- Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick square.
- Gently spread the filling over the dough, being careful not to tear it.
- Roll the dough into a log and cut it into 12 equal pieces.
- Place the pieces on a baking sheet and cover them with a damp tea towel.
- Once doubled in size, bake at 325°F for 25 minutes or until the tops are golden.
Filling
- 1/2 cup Butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon Cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon Cocoa Powder
- 1 cup White Sugar
Mix the above ingredients in a bowl until combined and spreadable.
Icing
- 1/4 cup Butter, softened
- 4 oz Cream Cheese, softened
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla
- Pinch of Salt
- Cream butter and cream cheese together until fluffy.
- Add icing sugar, salt, and vanilla.
- Whip on high for 2 minutes until light and fluffy.
