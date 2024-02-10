Vancouver Island woman last seen on Dec. 30, reported missing on Feb. 8

Mounties with the Cowichan/North Duncan detachment on Vancouver Island are seeking public assistance in a missing woman case.
Teri-Lynn Thomas was last seen on Dec. 30, 2023, in Duncan, according to police.
She was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, 40 days after being last seen.
Police said investigators are “very concerned” about her health and well-being.
Thomas is described as 55 years old, standing five-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
