Canada

Vancouver Island woman last seen on Dec. 30, reported missing on Feb. 8

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Mounties with the Cowichan/North Duncan detachment on Vancouver Island are seeking public assistance in a missing woman case.

Teri-Lynn Thomas was last seen on Dec. 30, 2023, in Duncan, according to police.

RCMP investigators are searching for a missing woman on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators are searching for a missing woman on Vancouver Island. RCMP

She was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, 40 days after being last seen.

Police said investigators are “very concerned” about her health and well-being.

Thomas is described as 55 years old, standing five-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

