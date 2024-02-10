Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crash in south Edmonton claims life of 19-year-old man

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Police in Edmonton are investigating a fatal collision on Anthony Henday Drive that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man. View image in full screen
Police in Edmonton are investigating a fatal collision on Anthony Henday Drive that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man early Saturday. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Edmonton are investigating a fatal collision on Anthony Henday Drive that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said an officer came upon the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

EPS said the officer was travelling in the southbound lanes of the Henday when he spotted the single-vehicle collision involving a Volkswagen Golf.

Police believe the car was travelling southbound on the Henday when it struck a pillar underneath the Highway 14 exit bridge.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

EMS was called, but the driver died at the scene.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate and, at this time, the collision appears to be a non-criminal incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police holding town hall to address extortion arsons, shootings'
Edmonton police holding town hall to address extortion arsons, shootings
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices