Crash in south Edmonton claims life of 19-year-old man

Police in Edmonton are investigating a fatal collision on Anthony Henday Drive that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said an officer came upon the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

EPS said the officer was travelling in the southbound lanes of the Henday when he spotted the single-vehicle collision involving a Volkswagen Golf.

Police believe the car was travelling southbound on the Henday when it struck a pillar underneath the Highway 14 exit bridge.

EMS was called, but the driver died at the scene.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate and, at this time, the collision appears to be a non-criminal incident.

