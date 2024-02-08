New Spruce Grove arena to be named after fallen EPS officer Brett Ryan

A new community arena, currently under construction in Spruce Grove, will be named in honour of fallen Edmonton Police Service officer, Const. Brett Ryan.

Ryan’s mother, Laurie, made the announcement in a touching post to Facebook on Thursday, when the city also confirmed the news.

“We are so pleased that Brett’s name will be attached to this new community arena,” Laurie Ryan wrote. “May those who enter the doors feel the same passion, excitement, joy, and camaraderie, that Brett had, and that this facility has to offer.

“May his presence be felt amongst us now and for years and generations to come.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "May his presence be felt amongst us now and for years and generations to come."

Const. Brett Ryan, 30, and Const. Travis Jordan, 35, were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Mar. 16. Ryan had been with the Edmonton force for five and a half years.

“The enormous outpouring of kindness and overwhelming support, from near and far, has been a great source of comfort to us all and we will forever be grateful,” his mother shared.

3:37 Edmonton bids farewell to 2 slain police officers at regimental funeral

Construction on the new community arena located inside the Civic Centre, on Westwind Drive in the northeast corner of Spruce Grove, began last fall. The facility is expected to open to the public in 2025.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people here in Spruce Grove and right across Canada,” said Ashley Ryan, Brett’s wife.

She said her husband loved the city they lived in. She was pregnant with their first child at the time her husband died.

“It’s comforting to know that our young son will be able to grow up playing hockey in a facility dedicated to his dad and that Brett’s spirit will live on in one of his favourite places.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's comforting to know that our young son will be able to grow up playing hockey in a facility dedicated to his dad and that Brett's spirit will live on in one of his favourite places."

“I want to thank the City of Spruce Grove for making this happen,” Ashley said.

View image in full screen Fallen officer Brett Ryan’s wife Ashley participates in a tribute for Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan before the “Battle for the Badges” fundraiser in Spruce Grove, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Donna Zazulak, Supplied

Laurie Ryan said her son’s love for hockey began at an early age and he was happy to give back to the community of Spruce Grove later in life, by offering his time as a coach and mentor.

“He loved playing, officiating and mentoring players and other officials. Many hockey coaches, parents, players, officials, teachers and professional personnel from Spruce Grove and other communities helped mentor, inspire, and mold the person that he became.

“Brett was thankful and proud to serve his community and was dedicated to giving back to his community, as it did to him,” Laurie added.

A statement from the City of Spruce Grove said as a hockey fan, participant, volunteer, and well-respected referee in the community, Brett spent many hours at local facilities giving back to the sport and community he loved.

The new community arena, currently under construction as part of the Civic Centre project in #SpruceGrove, will be named in honour of fallen Edmonton Police Service officer and resident Brett Ryan. Learn more at https://t.co/637F5MkIE0. #BrettRyan pic.twitter.com/j6TQ2SIwY8 — City of Spruce Grove (@citysprucegrove) February 8, 2024

“We are touched and eternally grateful to everyone for their kindness and support and especially the City of Spruce Grove for working with us and honouring Brett in such a personal and meaningful way,” his mother went on to say.

“May he be remembered, not only for the ultimate sacrifice that he made, but also for how he lived, his contributions to his community, and to humanity.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "May he be remembered, not only for the ultimate sacrifice that he made, but also for how he lived, his contributions to his community, and to humanity."

In addition to a community arena, the Civic Centre will include a spectator arena, a satellite location for the Spruce Grove Public Library, a black box theatre, an art gallery and dedicated program room, a community walking track, and the co-located Spruce Grove Transit Centre.

