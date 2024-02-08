Menu

Crime

Edmonton police hold townhall to discuss series of arsons, extortion attempts

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police believe drive-by shooting, arsons tied to extortion orchestrated in India'
Edmonton police believe drive-by shooting, arsons tied to extortion orchestrated in India
WATCH ABOVE: Police say a criminal network based in India is terrorizing homebuilders in Edmonton. They're targeting people in the South Asian community with arsons and drive by shootings because they won't pay extortion fee. Sarah Komadina has more – Jan 18, 2024
Members of the Edmonton Police Service are meeting with community members Thursday evening to discuss the ongoing extortion series occurring in and around the city.

The EPS will host a townhall at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Ridgewood Community League located at 3705 Millwoods Rd.

The EPS described the townhall as a “crucial community meeting to discuss the arson and extortion series.”

“This meeting will provide a platform to address concerns, share information and strengthen the bond that makes our city resilient,” read a post promoting the event on the EPS website.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police believe ‘criminal network’ behind series of extortion attempts'
Edmonton police believe ‘criminal network’ behind series of extortion attempts

Edmonton police are investigating 27 incidents related to the ongoing extortion series targeting members of the South Asian community. Since October, there have been five extortions, 15 arsons and seven firearms offences, according to the EPS.

Police believe the incidents are orchestrated in India, and people are demanding money from local homebuilders in exchange for protection. Those who don’t pay have their new home builds, show homes or related property set ablaze, police said.

People who want to attend Thursday night’s townhall can register on the EPS website.

