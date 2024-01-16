Firefighters battle blaze at home under construction in Beaumont

See more sharing options

Parkland County firefighters battled a fire early Tuesday morning in the Triomphe Estates neighbourhood in Beaumont, according to the RCMP.

View image in full screen Photo of crews battling fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. Submitted to Global News

At 5:54 a.m., RCMP received information that there was a fire at a vacant property on Triomphe Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the City of Beaumont said the fire happened at a home that was under construction.

View image in full screen Photo of crews battling fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. supplied to Global News

The spokesperson told Global News there was some damage to a neighbouring home. He said fire officials told him they do not know the cause at this time.

The RCMP is investigating the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

View image in full screen Fire crews seen after a house fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. Global News