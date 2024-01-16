Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle blaze at home under construction in Beaumont

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 11:45 am
Photo of crews battling a house fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. View image in full screen
Photo of crews battling a house fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. Submitted to Global News
Parkland County firefighters battled a fire early Tuesday morning in the Triomphe Estates neighbourhood in Beaumont, according to the RCMP.

Photo of crews battling a house fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. View image in full screen
Photo of crews battling fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. Submitted to Global News

At 5:54 a.m., RCMP received information that there was a fire at a vacant property on Triomphe Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the City of Beaumont said the fire happened at a home that was under construction.

photo of fire crews battling fire in beaumont View image in full screen
Photo of crews battling fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. supplied to Global News

The spokesperson told Global News there was some damage to a neighbouring home. He said fire officials told him they do not know the cause at this time.

The RCMP is investigating the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

crews on scene house fire in Beaumont View image in full screen
Fire crews seen after a house fire in Beaumont, Alta., on Jan. 16, 2024. Global News
Click to play video: 'Northern Bear Golf Course clubhouse destroyed in fire'
Northern Bear Golf Course clubhouse destroyed in fire
