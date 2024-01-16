Firefighters battle blaze at home under construction in Beaumont

Parkland County firefighters battled a fire early Tuesday morning in the Triomphe Estates neighbourhood in Beaumont, according to the RCMP.
At 5:54 a.m., RCMP received information that there was a fire at a vacant property on Triomphe Boulevard.
A spokesperson for the City of Beaumont said the fire happened at a home that was under construction.
The spokesperson told Global News there was some damage to a neighbouring home. He said fire officials told him they do not know the cause at this time.
The RCMP is investigating the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
